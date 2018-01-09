Image caption Which one would you read?

A Canadian professor's book called Fire and Fury has rocketed to the top of bestseller lists thanks to a similarly titled tome.

Randall Hansen's military history book focuses on the Allied bombing of Germany in World War Two.

Some buyers have apparently confused it with Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, by journalist Michael Wolff.

Donald Trump has attacked that book as "fiction" and the author as a "fraud".

Explosive claims contained in Mr Wolff's book have rocked Washington in the days since its release.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael's Wolff's Fire and Fury made global headlines with its explosive claims

University of Toronto's Professor Hansen, who wrote the 2008 book Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945, was attending a conference in the US capital on the day Mr Wolff's blockbuster was released.

Inspired by the buzz around the other Fire and Fury - and after a couple of glasses of wine - he decided on a whim to Google his critically acclaimed, decade-old book.

It had wound up on three Amazon bestseller lists.

Professor Hansen received a few angry tweets from people who bought the wrong book but believes sales are now being driven in part by his viral tweet.

He has no idea how many copies have been sold since its surprise resurgence in popularity but he told the BBC: "I don't think I'm going to buy a cottage on the back of this".