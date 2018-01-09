Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ivanka Trump (R) said Oprah Winfrey's speech was "empowering"

Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, has praised a speech given by TV star Oprah Winfrey that sparked rumours of a possible presidential election bid.

Ms Trump said the Golden Globe Awards speech was "empowering and inspiring".

Ms Winfrey spoke passionately about race and sexism, as well as the importance of tackling inequality.

The speech led to calls for her to run in 2020, in an election Ms Trump's father has suggested he will contest.

"Let's all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!" Ms Trump tweeted. Time's Up is a campaign to help fight sexual harassment in the film industry and other workplaces.

Her support for the speech provoked a mixed reaction on social media. Many people observed that a 2020 presidential run from Ms Winfrey would likely mean her campaigning against President Trump.

Others criticised Ms Trump for supporting both the president and the Time's Up campaign. Mr Trump has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and assault, all of which he has denied.

Accusations of groping, forced kissing, and walking unannounced into changing areas at beauty pageants were made against Mr Trump while he was running for president.

Ms Trump, who describes herself as an adviser to the president on "job creation, economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship", has made women's issues one of her key policy areas since joining the White House.

In November, she told a Tokyo summit that sexual harassment of women should "never be tolerated".

Like Oprah Winfrey, Ms Trump has been subject to rumours about her presidential ambitions.

A controversial book about the Trump administration - Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House - alleges that Ms Trump and her husband Jared Kushner allegedly struck a deal that she might run for president in the future.

The boss's daughter

Anthony Zurcher, BBC News, Washington

She's a staffer in a conservative White House who sometimes embraces more moderate policies. She's married to a man with an administrative portfolio of remarkable breadth. She embraces feminist principles but works for a president who once boasted of making unwanted sexual advances.

She's also the boss's daughter.

Ivanka Trump has to walk a fine line in everything she does, as the national spotlight falls squarely on her for the foregoing reasons and more.

Needless to say, her tweet about an Oprah Winfrey speech - viewed not just as a emphatic condemnation of a sexual harassment culture and a presidential trial balloon, but also as a thinly veiled rebuke of Mr Trump's presidency - turned heads.

Ms Trump gave a well-received address at the Republican National Convention that sounded moderate - even a bit Democratic - but her agenda has fallen flat since inauguration. Recommendations on climate change and immigration have been disregarded, and her childcare proposal has languished.

Maybe that's why, if Fire and Fury's Michael Wolff is correct, Ms Trump harbours her own presidential ambitions. While she roams the halls of power now, she has left no mark on the nation. When she does draw attention, it's for the wrong reasons.