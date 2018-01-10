In Pictures: Mudslides cause chaos in California

  • 10 January 2018

Images from southern California as it struggles to cope with mudslides and flooding.

  • US Highway 101 at the Olive Mill Road overpass flooded with runoff water from Montecito Creek and blocked with mudflow and debris following heavy rains in Montecito, California. EPA

    The first rain in months caused mudslides and flooding when it hit ground that had been scorched by December's wildfires in southern California.

  • Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed in a rain-driven mudslide in a neighbourhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California. AFP

    In some places the mud was waist-deep, and police said the scene "looked like a World War One battlefield".

  • Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work amid flood waters and mud after debris flow during heavy rains in Sun Valley, California. EPA

    At least 13 people have died and dozens have been rescued. Some 163 people have been taken to hospital.

  • An emergency vehicle makes its way through mud on Highway 101 after heavy rains caused deadly mudslides in Montecito, California. EPA

    More than 30 miles (48km) of the main coastal road have been closed and many places are still inaccessible.

  • Firefighters rescue a girl after she was trapped inside a destroyed home during heavy rains in Montecito, California. EPA

    A group of 300 people are reportedly trapped in a neighbourhood east of Santa Barbara, as rescue workers continue to look for survivors.

  • A car is piled up in debris after a mudslide trapped it following heavy rains in Montecito, California. EPA

    Thousands had to leave their homes, many for the second time in two months after the wildfires. Some houses were knocked off their foundations.

  • A bulldozer clears mud off the road near a flooded section of US Highway 101 near the San Ysidro exit in Montecito, California. AFP

    The mudslides follow a record-setting year of $306bn (£226bn) of weather and climate-related disaster costs in the United States.

More on this story