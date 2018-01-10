Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Much of the Las Vegas venue lost power

The giant consumer electronics show CES has suffered a power cut, plunging part of the event into darkness.

The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)'s central hall went dark at around 11:20 local time (19:20 GMT) .

Organisers tweeted that they were experiencing an "isolated power outage". They added they were working to resolve it.

Attendees were evacuated from the affected space, which hosts booths for LG, Samsung and Sony among others.

BBC reporters at the scene said that security guards were also preventing people from entering the LVCC's North Hall, where car-makers including Toyota, Nissan and Ford have exhibits.

The Consumer Technology Association, which runs the event, said that the power supply had been restored but that access would continue to be restricted while it was being "rolled out slowly".

'Beautiful day'

The power failure followed heavy rain the day before, which had already forced Google to shut its booth based in the LVCC's car park.

Image caption CES exhibitors and other attendees have had to wait outside while the problem is dealt with

It had been the city's first rainfall in 116 days, and had marked the wettest January day on record for the area, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal newspaper.

One LVCC employee, who asked not to be named, said that the water had affected the "trunk lines" that carry power to the venue. However, there has been no official statement on the matter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Attendees had to rely on light emitted by their electronic devices before they were evacuated

The trade fair is marketed as the "world's gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies".

Some booths and venues still had power, the CTA said.

It also encouraged attendees to "get outside on this beautiful Las Vegas day".

Skip Twitter post by @CES We've been informed by Nevada Power that the outage has been addressed and they are in the process of restoring power. We will continue to restrict access until full power has been restored. Thank you for your continued patience. We encourage you to visit other open show areas — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018 Report

Analysis:

Image copyright Getty Images

By Dave Lee, Las Vegas

At an electronics show, electricity is key.

As I write this, the cause of the blackout is not known. But Vegas was pelted with rain this week, and this city just cannot handle it.

Roads have flooded, hotels are leaking - including into this reporter's room - and now, potentially, this.

Embarrassing for a city that prides itself on being the best equipped for enormous shows like CES.

Patience is being tested here. This show isn't just about playing with gadgets, it's about big business. Cancelled meetings might mean deals aren't done.

I saw one delegate get irate when he was told he could not go into the main hall for his meeting.

"You ain't meeting in the dark, buddy!" the show floor worker told him.

With every passing minute, this power cut is costing a lot of people a lot of money.