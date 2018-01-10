Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple said they will settle the matter privately out of concern for their son

Former aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and her now jailed husband, Anthony Weiner, have withdrawn their divorce case from a New York court.

The couple said they will reach a private settlement, according to US media.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce last May after her husband pleaded guilty to sending explicit text messages to an underage girl.

In September, 53-year-old Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in jail.

"In order to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, the parties have decided to attempt to reach a settlement swiftly and privately," Ms Abedin's laweyer, Charles Miller, told the Post.

The couple share custody of their six-year-old son.

Ms Abedin stood by her husband after a graphic image sent from his Twitter account went public in June 2011, causing Weiner to step down from Congress.

Once a rising Democratic star, he tried to salvage his political career by running for mayor of New York in 2013 but his campaign ended amid reports of further graphic online messages.

Ms Abedin announced she was separating from her husband a month before the FBI began investigating Weiner in 2016 when it was reported he asked a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina to undress on camera.

A compliance conference in their divorce proceedings was due to take place on Wednesday but Ms Abedin did not show up.

Instead, her lawyers submitted paperwork stating that the former couple had agreed to end the case, according to the Post.

They would still need to go to court to make any privately agreed settlement legally binding, a divorce lawyer told the paper.