US President Donald Trump has reportedly lashed out at immigrants in a foul-mouthed Oval Office outburst.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Mr Trump told lawmakers on Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

The remark was reportedly in reference to immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

The White House did not deny the comment, saying the president "will always fight for the American people".