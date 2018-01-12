Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump said he would prefer to take in migrants from nations like Norway, whose prime minister he met on Wednesday

There has been global condemnation over US President Donald Trump's reported description of immigrants from Africa, Haiti and El Salvador as coming from "shithole countries".

He instead told lawmakers the US should be taking in migrants from countries like Norway, whose prime minister had just visited, according to US media.

Many have called for Mr Trump to apologise over his remarks which they say are racist.

The United Nations human rights office called the reported comments "shocking and shameful".

"I'm sorry but there is no other word for this but racist", a spokesman in Geneva said.

The African Union (AU) said it was "frankly alarmed" by Mr Trump's statement.

"Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice," AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo told the Associated Press news agency.

Rene Civil, a left-wing activist in Haiti, demanded the US president apologise "before the entire African continent, as well as before Haiti, the country whose blood has been used by ancestors who have served with their minds and bodies to liberate the United States itself from slavery".

In Nigeria, one resident in Lagos told Reuters "calling [every] African country shithole is really, really, very bad and I think every African country should just learn from this and probably just stay in their country and work with their resources".

An immigration policy analyst in Washington DC makes the point that immigrants from Norway actually did badly out of immigration to the US at the turn of the last century.

He adds that "this shows that the 'loser immigrants' from yesterday's 'shitholes' tend to turn into excellent, rich Americans after a few generations while their countries improve substantially".

And nor are all Norwegians enamoured with the idea of moving to the USA.

I live in Norway and would never move to USA. We have health care, free higher education, 5 weeks vacation, 8 hours work a day. No thanks Trump — Tuti (@ShkurteN) January 11, 2018

Democrat members of Congress said the remark clearly showed Mr Trump was racist.

"We always knew that President Trump doesn't like people from certain countries or people [of] certain colours," Congressman Luis Gutierrez said.

"We can now we say with 100% confidence that the president is a racist who does not share the values enshrined in our constitution."

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky added: "Just when you thought Donald Trump could not get any more racist, he digs down to an even deeper low."

Some Republicans were also up in arms over the remarks.

Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who was born in Cuba and whose south Florida district includes many Haitian immigrants, said: "Shame on him. It is reprehensible, it is disgusting, it is racist."

Mia Love, a congresswoman from Utah who is of Haitian descent, called Mr Trump's reported comments "unkind" and "divisive", and demanded an apology.

"This behaviour is unacceptable from the leader of our nation," she said in a statement.