Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption People were warned to take shelter

Residents and visitors in Hawaii have been recalling the shock of a false missile alarm, with many saying they thought they were going to die.

The alert of an incoming ballistic missile was sent wrongly on Saturday morning by an emergency system worker.

Victims of the ordeal spoke of hysteria and panicked evacuations.

The false alarm sparked recriminations, with state officials apologising and President Donald Trump's response called into question.

Why was the alert sent?

It was a mistake by an employee at Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) who "pushed the wrong button" during procedures that occur during the handover of a shift.

Mobile phone users received the message at 08:07 (18:07 GMT): "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

The alert was corrected by email 18 minutes later but there was no follow-up mobile text for 38 minutes, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

The alert system is in place because of the potential proximity of Hawaii to North Korean missiles.

So how did people react?

In some cases panic, a dash to a protective bathtub or hiding under manholes. In others, a resigned acceptance, thinking that staring at the beauty of Hawaii was not a bad way to go.

Hassan Deen, a student at Hawaii Pacific University, told the BBC the alert sparked a frenzy and he was locked for 47 minutes with 29 other students in a room with rubbish bins.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption One man told US broadcaster CBS that he started running when the alarm sounded

Emma Hine, who is visiting Hawaii from the UK, told the BBC: "It was one of the worst experiences because I actually thought we were going to die. I've got a daughter - Chloe - back home in the UK and I thought 'I'm not going to get a chance to say goodbye'. Everyone was genuinely terrified."

Her son, Lewis, a disability campaigner, suffered a seizure due to stress.

Marathon runner Lucja Leonard said she had heard of children being "pushed into drainpipes to get them protected".

"We all just huddled together and just thought - well, you know - if this is going to be the end I guess we're in a beautiful place, doing something we love but - God - it was pretty scary."

Danielle Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald she was on a beach when 50 phones went off.

"Everyone's just looking around me going, 'What do you do? What do you do?'."

Her family was herded in to a local school. "We were just sitting in there and literally it was just silent, no-one was talking."

Skip Twitter post by @PriestOutWest My mom started to get up to go and my Dad told her that if it was their time to go, he wanted to be looking at the ocean and enjoying the view.



My mom then yelled at my Dad for being an idiot for 10 minutes. — Andy Priest (@PriestOutWest) January 13, 2018 Report

The false alarm also threw golfers at the PGA Tour's Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club into panic.

Steve Wheatcroft said "everyone is freaking out", although Justin Thomas was more laid back, saying: "I sat on my couch and opened up the sliding door and watched TV and listened to music. I was like, if it's my time, it's my time."

Skip Twitter post by @JohnPetersonFW Under mattresses in the bathtub with my wife, baby and in laws. Please lord let this bomb threat not be real. — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonFW) January 13, 2018 Report

What are the recriminations?

Hawaii state officials were profusely apologetic.

Governor David Ige said: "I am sorry for the pain and confusion it caused. I, too, am extremely upset about this."

A federal investigation has started in the state and officials said they would work to ensure such a false alarm never happened again.

Vern Miyagi, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, also apologised for the "inadvertent mistake" but said the threat was still there.

Skip Twitter post by @DanRather I think Hawaii should buy everyone on the islands a drink of their choosing - on the state. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 13, 2018 Report

"If this comes out, you're going to have only 12 to 13 minutes of warning before the actual event and please take this to heart," he said.

Brigette Namata, a television reporter in Honolulu, said it was "mind-boggling that we have officials here, we have state workers that are in charge of our public safety and a huge, egregious, mistake like this happened".

Is the president under fire?

Unsurprisingly, his critics have rounded on him for his perceived lack of response or comment.

Former defence department employee under President Barack Obama, Patrick Granfield, said "thank God the President was playing golf".

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted that the scare is "on YOU Mr Trump... Shame on your hate filled self".

Mr Trump's supporters have equally unsurprisingly defended him, pointing the blame at Hawaii and its Democratic government.

YourVoice America host Bill Mitchell tweeted: "So some dummy in Hawaii accidentally pushes the wrong button when Trump is playing golf and suddenly, 'Trump plays golf while we are under nuclear attack!' is the headline? I mean, c'mon."

Skip Twitter post by @mitchellvii You know, I almost believe some moonbat in the Hawaii government sent out that warning on purpose just to try and harm Trump. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 13, 2018 Report

The White House simply said Mr Trump had been briefed about the incident and called the alert "purely a state exercise".

His only tweet since the incident was a general diatribe against "Fake News" and the "Mainstream Media".

Skip Twitter post by @jamieleecurtis This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump. The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 13, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @PRZeus Grow up. It was 30 minutes. It had nothing to do with Trump. Hawaii is run by Dems. Go find out who screwed up and scared y’all. And when you’re done, send a thank you note to Billy Clinton and Barry Obama since they enabled Little Rocket Man to have missiles in the first place. — PRZeus (@PRZeus) January 14, 2018 Report

Why was Hawaii already on edge?

North Korea's missile and nuclear programme is seen as a growing threat to America. Hawaii is one of the US states closest to North Korea.

In September Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test.

Last month, the Star-Advertiser reported that a missile launched from North Korea could strike Hawaii within 20 minutes of launch.