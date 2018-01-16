Gospel star Edwin Hawkins dies, aged 74
The American gospel music star Edwin Hawkins has died at his home in California, at the age of 74.
The Grammy-winning singer had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, his publicist said.
Hawkins was regarded as a pioneer of urban gospel music, blending gospel hymns with secular sound. He is best-known for the 1969 hit Oh Happy Day.
The following year the Edwin Hawkins Singers backed Melanie on her top 10 hit Lay Down (Candles in the Rain).