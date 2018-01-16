Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A neighbour said the children were always accompanied by the parents

Police say 13 siblings who were found malnourished, some of them shackled, in a California home were torture victims.

Riverside County Sheriff's office said the mother was "perplexed" when officers came to rescue the siblings, who are aged two to 29.

Investigators said they had had no previous contacts with the couple, David and Louise Turpin.

The 17-year-old daughter escaped the home in Perris from a window on Sunday and alerted police.

The 'happy family' charged with torture

The teenager was so emaciated that officials said she looked just 10 years old.

Investigators said the unnamed girl had shown them photos of conditions in the suburban property, 59 miles (95km) south-east of Los Angeles.

Police chief Captain Gregg Fellows told a news conference on Tuesday that three of the children were found shackled inside the home during the raid.

Capt Fellows said: "Some of our staff described that there was a very foul smell inside the residence.

"It was extremely dirty and as we reported previously many of the children were malnourished."

Mr Turpin, 57, and Mrs Turpin, 49, have been held on charges of torture and child endangerment.

Bail was set at $9m (£6.5m) each.

Asked to say more about the torture allegation, Capt Fellows said: "If you can imagine being 17 years old and appearing to be a 10 year old, being chained to a bed and being malnourished and injuries associated with that I would call that torture."

He said investigators have found no evidence of sexual abuse at this stage, but added the inquiry was just beginning.

"I can't get into the specific details of the conversation, but it seemed that the mother was perplexed as to why we were at that residence," Capt Fellows told reporters.

The couple's Facebook page contains numerous family photos

The siblings were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Mark Uffer, from the Corona Regional Medical Center, told reporters that of the seven adults found, "it's very clear they're suffering malnutrition".

"They are very friendly, very co-operative and they are hopeful that life will get better for them after this event."