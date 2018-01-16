US holds back $65m aid to Palestinians

The US is withholding more than half of the $125m (£90m) it gives to the UN relief agency for the Palestinians, American officials say.

It will provide $60 million in aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency but will hold back a further $65 million "for future consideration".

President Donald Trump said earlier the US could cut aid if Palestinians rejected peace efforts with Israel.

The US funds almost 30% of the UN agency's work overall.