US holds back $65m aid to Palestinians
- 16 January 2018
The US is withholding more than half of the $125m (£90m) it gives to the UN relief agency for the Palestinians, American officials say.
It will provide $60 million in aid to the UN Relief and Works Agency but will hold back a further $65 million "for future consideration".
President Donald Trump said earlier the US could cut aid if Palestinians rejected peace efforts with Israel.
The US funds almost 30% of the UN agency's work overall.