This quiz is based on an example of the MoCA test that assesses an individual's language, memory and visuo-spatial skills - among other functions.

The MoCA may be used to support the diagnosis of dementia.

If you are concerned about your cognitive ability and would like more information and support, you can contact the following:

In the UK: The Alzheimer's Society's National Dementia Helpline: 0300 222 11 22, or Dementia UK: 0800 888 6678

In the US: The Dementia Society of America: 1-800-DEMENTIA (1-800-336-3684), or the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 hotline: 1-800-272-3900

Elsewhere in the world: You can find details of your local Alzheimer's Association here.