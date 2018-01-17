Former top US general in nuclear warning
Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News @KattyKayBBC on Twitter
- 17 January 2018
As North and South Korea say their Olympic athletes will march under one flag, the former US Joint Chiefs if Staff says he fears we are closer to military conflict in the Korean Peninsula than we ever have been.
Admiral Mike Mullen also warned that Americans haven't had an honest conversation about what nuclear conflict really means and they underestimate how terrible it would be.