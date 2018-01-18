Image copyright Reuters

The bestselling exposé Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by journalist Michael Wolff is about to hit the small screen.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Mr Wolff has sold television rights for seven figures.

President Trump has condemned the book, which depicts a chaotic administration and a president unfit for office, as full of made-up stories.

It is not yet known which network will screen the series.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Author Michael Wolff had unprecedented access to Mr Trump's first year in the White House

The rights have been sold to Endeavor Content and Mr Wolff will executive produce the project alongside former Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson, who now runs Two Cities Television.

Mr Wolff wrote the exposé after a year of unprecedented access to the White House and staff in Mr Trump's administration.

The contentious book was published in January and has already sold more than a million copies.

After leaked excerpts created a public sensation, Mr Trump responded angrily on Twitter, calling the book "boring and untruthful" and written by a "total loser".

Mr Wolff thanked the president in an NBC interview, saying "not only is he helping me sell books, but he's helping me prove the point of the book."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Steve Bannon was a key source for some of the explosive claims in Fire and Fury.

The US president also defended his mental state declaring himself a "very stable genius" after the book raised concerns about his fitness for office.

The most controversial revelations, attributed to Mr Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, also created a public spat between the two men.

Mr Bannon is quoted in the book as making derogatory comments about the Trump family. He also suggested "treasonous" behaviour by Donald Trump Jr when he met a group of Russians during the election campaign.

Mr Trump hit back nicknaming him "sloppy Steve" and saying he had lost his mind.

Amid the fallout, Mr Bannon later stepped down from Breitbart News, the right-wing news site.