Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jordyn Wieber: "The hardest thing I ever had to do is process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar"

A gold-medal winning Olympian has confronted disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar at his sentencing to reveal he abused her, too.

Jordyn Wieber is the fourth member of the Fierce Five, the winning 2012 Summer Olympics squad, to accuse him.

She joins teammates Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, who all said Nassar, 54, molested them.

More than 100 victims have come forward. Nassar admitted 10 criminal counts and could face life in prison.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ms Raisman to Nassar: "You are nothing"

In emotional testimony, 22-year-old Ms Wieber delivered her statement in court on Friday.

"I thought that training for the Olympics would be the hardest thing that I would ever have to do," she said.

USA gymnastics' abuse scandal - the story so far

"But, in fact, the hardest thing I ever had to do is process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar."

The judge has allowed scores of Nassar's victims to address him in court.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jordyn Wieber, right, embraces teammate Aly Raisman at the hearing

Ms Wieber, standing next to her teammate Ms Raisman, told a Michigan court she was first molested by Nasser at age 14.

She told the court Nassar had often been one of the only men allowed at training camp in Texas and he would sometimes be in their hotel rooms alone and unsupervised.

USA gymnastics cuts ties with training centre

"USA Gymnastics is accountable. The US Olympic Committee is accountable," said Ms Wieber.

Her teammate, Ms Raisman, delivered a stirring speech on Friday, calling the women who have come forward an "army of survivors".

"And now, Larry, it's your turn to listen to me," she said.

"The tables have turned, Larry," Ms Raisman continued. "We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere."

Ms Raisman added: "I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I have regained my strength, that I'm no longer a victim. I'm a survivor.

"Larry, you do realise now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force and you are nothing."

Nassar's sentencing could continue into Monday as victims continue to come forward.

He already faces 60 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.