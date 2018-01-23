Jeff Sessions questioned in Russia probe

Image copyright Getty Images

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned last week by investigators over alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

A department of justice spokesperson confirmed the meeting.

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, is leading the inquiry into the alleged collusion during the 2016 election.

The New York Times says it is the first time a member of President Trump's cabinet has been questioned.

The newspaper said he was questioned for several hours.

