President Donald Trump has said he is "looking forward" to being interviewed in an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US election.

He said he expected to be questioned by justice department special counsel Robert Mueller within two to three weeks, with approval from his lawyers.

"I would love to do that as soon as possible," said Mr Trump.

He maintained he was "absolutely" prepared to be questioned under oath by the top investigator.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: "There's been no collusion whatsoever, there's no obstruction whatsoever."

"I guess they're talking about two to three weeks," he added, after he was asked when the interview might happen.

Mr Trump told reporters that his former rival Hillary Clinton was not prepared to be interviewed under oath by the FBI about her use of a private email server.

The Republican president also said he did not recall asking an acting FBI director about his voting record.

Andrew McCabe, who took over the FBI after the president fired its previous director, James Comey, last May, said he found Mr Trump's Oval Office question "disturbing".

Mr McCabe said he told the president that he did not vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

Mr Mueller is thought to be investigating whether Mr Comey's firing was an attempt to obstruct justice.

Earlier this month Mr Trump said he was "100%" ready to be questioned under oath, but thought it "unlikely" he would be interviewed by Mr Mueller.