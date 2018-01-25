Oprah not interested in presidential bid

Image copyright AFP Image caption People thought Oprah gave a hint of her presidential ambitions in her Golden Globes speech

Oprah Winfrey has told the US magazine InStyle that she does not "have the DNA" to be US president.

She had been widely touted as a future Democratic contender for the 2020 elections after a rousing speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month.

But she told InStyle: "I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not.

"And so it's not something that interests me."

Donald Trump, when asked at the time about a possible run against Ms Winfrey in 2020, said it would be "fun", adding: "Yeah, I'll beat Oprah."

Oprah Winfrey is a household name in the US, having built up a huge following during her long-running talk show by tackling issues people could relate to. She has also produced and acted in movies, published her own magazine, and set up her own cable channel - all of which has helped her to become one of the world's richest people.

She was picking up the prestigious Cecil B deMille award for outstanding contribution to entertainment, at the Golden Globes in early January, when she made her now famous speech.

She spoke powerfully on themes of race, gender, power and the 'Me Too' campaign against sexual harassment.

When she told "all the girls watching here... to know that a new day is on the horizon!" many took it to mean that she might consider a bid for the US presidency.

She went on to say: "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women … and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

The hashtags #Oprah2020 and #OprahForPresident began trending on social media and a number of celebrities gave her their support.