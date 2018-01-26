Image copyright AFP

President Donald Trump has launched a fierce attack on "predatory" trade practices, warning trading partners at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the US will not tolerate unfair trade.

He said these predatory practices were distorting markets and the US "will no longer turn a blind eye".

Mr Trump said he would always put the US first when it came to trade, but "that does not mean America alone".

"The US is open for business," he told the world's finance leaders.

Our correspondents say his America First policy seems to be in contradiction to the conference's aim to promote globalisation and co-operation.

Mr Trump lauded the economic achievements of his first year in office, including cutting corporation tax and lowering the unemployment rate, and said the US was more attractive than ever to foreign investment.

"I'm here to deliver a simple message - there has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again," he said.

President Trump's speech was widely anticipated, with people queuing up for nearly two hours to get inside. But the BBC's Katie Hope, who was attending, said his address did not go down well with everyone.

When he was taking questions after his address, he was reportedly booed by the crowd for attacking the media.

"As a businessman I was always treated really well by the press… and it wasn't until I became a politician that I realised how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be," he said.