Image copyright Reuters Image caption Honey and Barry Sherman were renowned for their charity fundraising

The deaths of Canadian billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman are being treated as murder, Toronto police say.

The bodies of Mr Sherman, 75, and Mrs Sherman, 70, were found in their Toronto home on 15 December.

Police said on Friday that after six weeks of investigation, they believe the couple were "targeted".

Mr Sherman was the founder and chairman of pharmaceutical giant Apotex, which sells generic medicines worldwide.

He was one of Canada's richest men and a prominent philanthropist.

Police say couple were last seen alive on the evening of 13 December and had no communication with family since then.

They say their investigators found no sign of forced entry on any access points to the home.

Two days later the pair were found fully clothed by the pool a "hanging by belts in a semi-seated position on the pool deck", said Toronto police Detective Sgt Susan Gomes.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Flowers from mourners are seen outside the home of Barry and Honey Sherman

Police have released few details in the case in the past weeks, confirming only that they both died from ligature neck compression, or strangulation with material.

In the early days of the case, Canadian media reported that it was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.

The family later released a statement saying no-one close to the couple believed this.

"Our parents shared an enthusiasm for life and commitment to their family and community totally inconsistent with the rumours regrettably circulated in the media as to the circumstances surrounding their deaths," it read.

On Friday, Ms Gomes said that police came to the conclusion they were dealing with a double homicide after "six weeks of evidence and its review".

"I'm not going to discuss the suspects, or any suspects," Ms Gomes said. "I'm not going to discuss any motives."

She said there was a "significant list of people" they were speaking to in the ongoing investigation.

The couple's public funeral took place on 21 December at a funeral attended by many from Toronto's prominent social circles and dignitaries including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.