The number of known sexual abuse victims of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has grown to 265, a Michigan judge has said.

At least 65 victims are set to confront Nassar in court this week in the last of three sentencing hearings, prosecutors say.

He was sentenced last week to 40 to 175 years in prison after nearly 160 women testified that he had molested them.

He was earlier sentenced to 60 years' prison for having child abuse images.

USA Gymnastics has said every director of its board has now resigned in the wake of the scandal.

The US Olympic Committee demanded that the entire board step down by Wednesday or face losing their governing authority.

"We are in the process of moving forward with forming an interim board of directors during the month of February," said a statement by USA Gymnastics.