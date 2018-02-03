US hunter knocked unconscious by Canada goose
A hunter in the US has been knocked unconscious by a dead goose that fell out of the sky.
Robert Meilhammer, was hunting in Easton in Maryland state, when he was hit by a Canada goose that had been shot by a fellow hunter.
The bird weighed between 10 and 14 pounds (4.5-6.5kg), police say.
The 51-year-old suffered injuries to his face and head but is in a stable condition in hospital.