A hunter in the US has been knocked unconscious by a dead goose that fell out of the sky.

Robert Meilhammer, was hunting in Easton in Maryland state, when he was hit by a Canada goose that had been shot by a fellow hunter.

The bird weighed between 10 and 14 pounds (4.5-6.5kg), police say.

The 51-year-old suffered injuries to his face and head but is in a stable condition in hospital.