Sex and the City actor Kim Cattrall has appealed to her social media followers for help finding her brother who has been reported missing.

She said 55-year-old Christopher had been missing from his home in Alberta, Canada, since Tuesday.

His keys, cell phone, and wallet were left on the table, the front door was unlocked, and his seven "beloved" dogs were unattended, she said.

"This is not like Chris... Help us bring him home safe," she asked fans.

Chris lives in the town of Lacombe in Alberta.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kim Cattrall, right, is best known for playing Samantha Jones in the US romantic comedy show Sex and the City

He has brown hair, blue eyes and is 6ft (1.83m) tall. He is of average build, weighing 200lb (91kg).

The Alberta police force also tweeted an alert.