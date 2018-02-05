Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chuck Schumer said it was an issue of "fairness" that Trump release the Democrat's memo

A congressional panel plans on Monday to consider a Democratic rebuttal to a Republican memo alleging bias against President Donald Trump.

The House Intelligence Committee published the Republican memo on Friday alleging the FBI abused its power by investigating a Trump adviser.

Democrats say their 10-page document highlights shortcomings and flaws in the Republican account.

Mr Trump said the Republican memo "vindicates" him in the Russia inquiry.

This memo totally vindicates "Trump" in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

What was in the Republican memo?

The four-page document centres on court-approved wiretapping of Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, who was placed under electronic surveillance by the FBI.

The memo accuses the FBI and justice department of using an unsubstantiated dossier to obtain a court's permission in October 2016 to eavesdrop on Mr Page.

The so-called Steele dossier was compiled in an attempt to dig up dirt on Mr Trump, partly funded by the campaign of his rival, Hillary Clinton.

The Republican memo says the dossier's author, former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, told a senior justice department official he was "desperate" for Mr Trump to lose the White House race.

The memo says all this represents "a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuses".

The memo was top secret, but was approved for release by the House Intelligence Committee a week ago and by Mr Trump on Friday.

A muddled mess?

Analysis byAnthony Zurcher, BBC News, Washington

The Nunes memo is out. Democrats are pushing to have their response declassified and distributed. Meanwhile, there's talk of more Republican memos to come - possibly targeting the Department of State and highlighting other perceived missteps and misdeeds during the Russia investigation.

This is not, needless to say, how the system was set up to work. Traditionally, congressional investigations - particularly ones involving sensitive topics such as national security - are conducted methodically. Once concluded, the participants attempt to find common ground and issue a bipartisan report. If that's not possible, then the outvoted minority might issue their own findings, concurrent with the majority presentation.

This time has been different. The Nunes memo could be the first in an onslaught of competing documents, talking points and supposed "bombshell" revelations that short-circuit an ongoing investigative process, leaving a muddled mess and a public as confused and divided as ever.

For some, this may be exactly the desired outcome. The stakes are high, as both Republicans and Democrats jockey to manage possible political fallout from a Robert Mueller special counsel investigation that continues to operate in relative secret.

What do Democrats want?

The House Intelligence Committee is expected to meet at 17:00 (22:00 GMT) on Monday to vote on whether to make the second document public.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer has written to Mr Trump saying it was a matter of "fundamental fairness" that the president approve the declassification of the Democratic memo within the allotted five-day timeframe.

Mr Schumer urged the president to show the Republican memo was not a ruse to discredit the ongoing justice department inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The senator's letter said if the Democratic memo is not released it "will confirm the American people's worst fears".

Mr Schumer argued "that the American people be allowed to see both sides of the argument and make their own judgements".

The Democratic memo was written by congressman Adam Schiff.

How have Republicans responded?

The White House has expressed openness to the release of a partially redacted Democratic memo, according to The Hill.

However, the Republican president attacked its author Mr Schiff publicly on Monday.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Two hours later, Mr Trump tweeted his support for Republican congressman Devin Nunes, the author of the Republican memo.

Representative Devin Nunes, a man of tremendous courage and grit, may someday be recognized as a Great American Hero for what he has exposed and what he has had to endure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

A spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, the most powerful congressional Republican, expressed qualified support for releasing the Democratic memo.

He said on Friday it must be "scrubbed to ensure it does not reveal sources and methods of our intelligence gathering".

Mr Trump's argument that the Republican memo exonerates him in the Russia probe has been disputed by several Republican congressmen.

Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy, who helped write the Republican memo, told CBS programme Face the Nation on Sunday: "There is a Russia investigation without a [Steele] dossier."

He expressed "tremendous respect" for and trust in the FBI and the Department of Justice.