A Michigan judge has sentenced disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 125 years for sexual assault.

Eaton County Judge Janice Cunningham issued the sentence on Monday. Last week he received 40 to 175 years in jail in a different Michigan county.

"It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and every one involved," he told the court before his final sentencing.

"The visions of your testimony will forever be present in my thoughts."