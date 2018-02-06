Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) will end on 5 March as Mr Trump ordered

President Donald Trump is unlikely to extend a deadline when legal protections for young immigrants are set to expire, his chief of staff says.

John Kelly's remarks come as lawmakers work to find a legislative plan for so-called Dreamers, undocumented young people brought to the US as children.

Mr Trump last year scrapped the Obama-era programme known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca).

He set an expiry date of 5 March and called on Congress to find a solution.

Mr Kelly told reporters on Tuesday "I doubt very much" the president would extend the programme if lawmakers did not reach a deal to protect Daca recipients before the March deadline.

He added that he was "not so sure this president has the authority to extend it" because the original programme was not legal.

The White House on Monday rejected a bipartisan immigration plan that extended Daca protections but did not provide adequate funding for the Trump administration's plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

Senators John McCain and Christopher Coon had proposed a budget bill that would grant permanent legal status to Daca recipients, known as Dreamers.

What is this Dreamer debate all about?

The plan calls for increased security along the US-Mexico border, but stops short of authorising the $25-30bn that Mr Trump had proposed for the planned wall.

"Once again we're seeing the President isn't particularly constructive as we try to get to a bipartisan deal in the Senate," Democratic Senator Coons said in a statement.

President Trump tweeted on Monday that any deal that did not include enough funding for border security was a "waste of time".

Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time. March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA. Make a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Last month, Mr Trump hinted that the protected status for Dreamers - who are allowed work permits under a presidential order - could be extended past his self-imposed deadline.

"We want to do what's right and we're going to do what's right, and we're going to solve the Daca problem," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"And I don't think the Democrats would want to pull another shutdown," he said, adding: "but we'll get it solved."

"And if we need a little more time, we'll take a little more time. I want to get the problem solved correctly."