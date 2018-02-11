Image copyright PA Image caption Harvey Weinstein is facing dozens of accusations of abuse

New York prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company, alleging that the studio failed to protect staff from Harvey Weinstein.

Mr Weinstein has been accused of dozens of allegations of sexual abuse, including rape, but denies having non-consensual sex.

The lawsuit follows a four-month investigation by New York's attorney general.

It also casts doubt over a plan to sell the company to a group of investors.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Sunday he had filed the suit against the Weinstein Company, Mr Weinstein himself, and his brother Robert.

Mr Schneiderman said in a statement that "neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched" by any sale of the studio and that the sale "must ensure that victims will be compensated".

"Every New Yorker has a right to a workplace free of sexual harassment, intimidation, and fear," the statement added.

The Weinstein Company has held discussions with investors over a possible sale. It is reported that businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet led talks to buy the studio for $500m (£362m).

But citing people familiar with the sale. Reuters reported that negotiations are now on hold.