Oregon golf course enlists goat caddies

Image copyright Silvies Valley Ranch

Golfers at an Oregon golf course may find it difficult to lose their cool with their caddies - a backpack-toting goat.

Silvies Valley Ranch officials in Seneca, have enlisted goats to carry golf clubs, tees, balls and even beverages on its new seven-hole course.

Golfers can opt to have a goat caddie at McVeigh's Gauntlet golf course, which is set to open in July.

But animal rights advocates say it could lead to a few bruised golfers.

"Goats have minds of their own and activities they enjoy: They aren't machines," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said to BBC News in a statement.

"They should be left alone and given the freedom to do things like graze and butt heads - so if this plan goes forward, we anticipate a few golfers with bruises."

Colby Marshall, VP Livestock and Guest Services at Silvies Valley Ranch said they thought it would be a "wonderful idea" to offer goat caddies.

"Goats are very social animals, they are very fun and it is going to add a whole lot of fun into the game of golf, it is going to be a wonderful experience," he said.

But remember to tip in peanuts, he added.