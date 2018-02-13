US & Canada

Oregon golf course enlists goat caddies

  • 13 February 2018
An image of a goat caddy shared by the Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch. Image copyright Silvies Valley Ranch

Golfers at an Oregon golf course may find it difficult to lose their cool with their caddies - a backpack-toting goat.

Silvies Valley Ranch officials in Seneca, have enlisted goats to carry golf clubs, tees, balls and even beverages on its new seven-hole course.

Golfers can opt to have a goat caddie at McVeigh's Gauntlet golf course, which is set to open in July.

But animal rights advocates say it could lead to a few bruised golfers.

"Goats have minds of their own and activities they enjoy: They aren't machines," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said to BBC News in a statement.

"They should be left alone and given the freedom to do things like graze and butt heads - so if this plan goes forward, we anticipate a few golfers with bruises."

Colby Marshall, VP Livestock and Guest Services at Silvies Valley Ranch said they thought it would be a "wonderful idea" to offer goat caddies.

"Goats are very social animals, they are very fun and it is going to add a whole lot of fun into the game of golf, it is going to be a wonderful experience," he said.

But remember to tip in peanuts, he added.

