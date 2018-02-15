Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Students describe fleeing school as shots rang out

Students and parents have painted a harrowing picture of the attack that unfolded at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, killing 17 people. A 19-year-old former pupil is in custody on suspicion of carrying out the mass shooting.

Student Michael Katz spoke to ABC News about when he heard what he thought was a lorry at around 14:20.

"Then I heard frantic screaming. I've never heard such loud screams in my life. Then we realised there was a shooting at my school."

"He was just going from class to class, just shooting at random kids," said student Matthew Walker, who also spoke to ABC News.

"When the police were escorting me out of the building, there was a dead guy ... on the floor next to me. I'm blessed to be alive."

Student Jeiella Dodoo told CBS News that she and her schoolmates had evacuated their classroom calmly after hearing what they thought had been a routine fire alarm.

"The alarm went off so we had to evacuate from our classes," she said. "Then we heard gunshots."

"I heard about six gunshots," she said, "and then some people started running and then everyone started running because we were like 'If it's real, then just run.'"

Image copyright EPA

"I heard three gunshots," one student told the Guardian. "And then some more down the corridor. We shut our classroom door and stood to the side of it so we wouldn't be seen. I was terrified."

Kyle Yeoward told Reuters news agency he was upstairs in the bathroom when he heard two shots.

"He let loose on the freshman building," Kyle said, referring to first-year students.

Kyle and 15 other students and teachers hid for two hours in a cupboard before police arrived on the scene.

Jeremiah Baez told reporters: "There were teachers pulling us in and telling us to get in the rooms and be quiet."

During the attack, a maths teacher at the school told CBS that he was hiding with six of his students.

"We are fine. We are waiting," he said.

'Code red'

Masiel Baluja told CNN she started to hear shots from the floor below her. "That's when me and a group of people ran downstairs, and I could tell [the shooter] was on my left side because that's where I heard the gunshots from, and it was very loud. And then I went to make a right, and I just ran."

The police kept Masiel and her friends down on the ground before they would allow them to run to safety.

"I was with a group of kids. I didn't know if any of them were shooters or not," she said.

"I felt very uncomfortable because anybody could be a shooter."

Derval Walton told the Orlando Sentinel she was waiting outside the school in her car to pick up her daughter, Meghan, when the 15 year old texted her two words: "Code Red."

"Kids were falling in the grass," Ms Walton said.

Teachers and students at the high school had reportedly undergone training for such a shooting only six weeks previously.

TEN Eyewitness News tweeted footage of locked down classrooms, as the attacker prowled the halls.

Doctor Benny Menendez at a nearby Fort Lauderdale health centre told assembled reporters, "We do drills and when this happens we're ready. We practice for this."