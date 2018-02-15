Florida shooting: Aaron Feis dived in front of bullets
A football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being hailed as a hero for shielding students from bullets.
Aaron Feis, assistant American football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was fatally injured after he reportedly dived in front of a pupil to protect them from the shooter.
The MS Douglas Eagles, the football team at the school, confirmed his death on Twitter.
"He died a hero," they wrote.
'Beloved'
Head football coach Willis May was told by a student that Mr Feis jumped between her and the attacker, pushing her through a door to safety.
Mr May said Mr Feis's family was informed he had died at around midnight on Wednesday.
This follows a news conference by Broward County sheriff Scott Israel confirming the death of a "beloved" football coach. Sheriff Israel did not however name the victim.
Students led tributes to their former coach as news of his actions and his injuries spread.
"He was a great guy," another football player, Gage Gaynor, told local newspaper the Sun-Sentinel. "Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better. Definitely learned a lot from him."
'Not firecrackers'
Mr Feis also worked as a school security guard. He responded to original calls on walkie-talkies of the attack.
Mr May, who also carries a radio, said: "I heard Aaron say, 'No, that is not firecrackers.'"
"That's the last I heard of him."
Former student Andrew Hoffman, who also recently worked at the high school as a swimming coach, said Mr Feis was "very well dedicated" to safety at the school in his capacity as a security guard.