Image copyright MS Douglas Football Image caption Andrew Feis was hailed as a hero for his actions

A football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is being hailed as a hero for shielding students from bullets.

Aaron Feis, assistant American football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was fatally injured after he reportedly dived in front of a pupil to protect them from the shooter.

The MS Douglas Eagles, the football team at the school, confirmed his death on Twitter.

"He died a hero," they wrote.

'Beloved'

Head football coach Willis May was told by a student that Mr Feis jumped between her and the attacker, pushing her through a door to safety.

Mr May said Mr Feis's family was informed he had died at around midnight on Wednesday.

This follows a news conference by Broward County sheriff Scott Israel confirming the death of a "beloved" football coach. Sheriff Israel did not however name the victim.

Students led tributes to their former coach as news of his actions and his injuries spread.

Skip Twitter post by @RothkopfCharlie Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018 Report

"He was a great guy," another football player, Gage Gaynor, told local newspaper the Sun-Sentinel. "Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better. Definitely learned a lot from him."

'Not firecrackers'

Mr Feis also worked as a school security guard. He responded to original calls on walkie-talkies of the attack.

Mr May, who also carries a radio, said: "I heard Aaron say, 'No, that is not firecrackers.'"

"That's the last I heard of him."

Former student Andrew Hoffman, who also recently worked at the high school as a swimming coach, said Mr Feis was "very well dedicated" to safety at the school in his capacity as a security guard.