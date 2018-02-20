Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bump stocks allow semi-automatic rifles to fire rapidly

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to ban bump-stock devices, which were used by a gunman who killed 58 Las Vegas concert-goers last year.

Speaking at a White House event on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he had directed the Department of Justice to propose a law to make the accessories illegal.

"We have to do more to protect our children," he said, adding that he would discuss school safety this week.

Last week a 19-year-old killed 17 people at his former Florida school.

So-called bump stocks, which are legal, convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire weapons.