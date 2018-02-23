Image copyright EPA Image caption Rick Gates arrived at the Washington DC courthouse on Friday afternoon

US President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and lying to investigators.

The plea deal indicates Rick Gates may co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into alleged Russian political meddling in the US.

Mr Gates, 45, had been facing more serious criminal counts, including bank fraud and money laundering.

He and ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort faced new charges on Thursday.

There are no criminal allegations that either man colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, which is the main thrust of the Department of Justice investigation.

What happened in court?

As part of Friday's plea, Mr Gates admitted to lying to the FBI about a March 2013 meeting in Washington with a US lawmaker in which the topic of Ukraine was discussed while Mr Manafort was present.

When asked by the FBI, Mr Gates claimed that Ukraine was not discussed, and that he was not preparing a report for Ukraine's leadership, according to the indictment.

Sentencing guidelines for him suggest a prison term of between 57 and 71 months.

Mr Mueller may consider petitioning the court for a reduced sentence if Mr Gates co-operates, reports Reuters news agency.

Also on Friday, Mr Gates filed a motion requesting permission to take his children to Boston during their spring break from school.

"The purpose of this trip is for Mr Gates to show his children around the Boston area to learn about American history in general, and the Revolutionary War in particular", his motion requests.

What do Gates and Manafort say?

Mr Manafort - who resigned as Trump campaign chairman in August 2016 amid questions over his dealings with pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine - said in a statement on Friday: "Notwithstanding that Rick Gates pled today, I continue to maintain my innocence.

"I had hoped and expected my business colleague would have had the strength to continue the battle to prove our innocence.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Manafort's indictment: Where did all the money go?

"For reasons yet to surface he chose to do otherwise.

"This does not alter my commitment to defend myself against the untrue piled up charges contained in the indictments against me."

Mr Manafort, a seasoned political operative, has worked on several Republican presidential campaigns, beginning with Gerald Ford's in 1976.

In a letter to family and friends, Mr Gates said he had "had a change of heart" after his initial not-guilty plea, according to US media.

He reportedly said he was ready to accept "public humiliation" to avoid inflicting prolonged pain on his children.

"The reality of how long this legal process will likely take, the cost, and the circus-like atmosphere of an anticipated trial are too much," he reportedly wrote.

"I will better serve my family moving forward by exiting this process."

What were the charges?

Mr Mueller's team alleged in a 32-count indictment on Thursday that Mr Gates and Mr Manafort concealed more than $30m of income from US tax authorities.

Mr Gates was accused of hiding more than $3m of income and using the cash to pay for his mortgage, children's tuition and re-decorating his Virginia home.

Both men pleaded not guilty in October when they were both first indicted by the Department of Justice on charges of laundering $75m through an offshore account.

They were also accused of illegally lobbying for a foreign government, Ukraine, without first registering in that capacity with the US government.