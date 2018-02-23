US to impose 'largest' N Korea sanctions

US President Donald Trump says he is launching the "largest ever" set of new sanctions against North Korea.

The new measures will target 56 ships and maritime transport companies.

"Today I am announcing that we are launching the largest-ever set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime," Mr Trump said in released sections of a speech to be delivered shortly.

North Korea is already under a range of international and US sanctions over its nuclear programme and missile tests.

The US announced sanctions in November directed at North Korean shipping operations and Chinese companies trading with Pyongyang.