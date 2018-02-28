Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Trump: 'You're afraid of the NRA'

US President Donald Trump has told a group of lawmakers not to be so "petrified" of the powerful gun lobby the National Rifle Association (NRA).

During a bipartisan meeting to discuss gun reform, Mr Trump encouraged lawmakers to come up with comprehensive legislation on the matter.

Mr Trump suggested expanding background checks for gun buyers and raising the legal age to buy rifles to 21 from 18.

He held the meeting in the wake of a school shooting that left 17 dead.

"They have great power over you people," the president said of the NRA to his fellow Republicans on Wednesday.

"Some of you are petrified of the NRA," he continued. "You can't be petrified."

Mr Trump, who was endorsed by the NRA in his 2016 presidential campaign, has treaded carefully when speaking about gun reform after the 14 February school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

He met NRA leaders over the weekend after speaking to students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the tragedy took place, as well as other families affected by school shootings in a listening session last week. He also discussed school safety with governors earlier this week.

Wednesday's meeting came as students at the Florida school where 17 people were killed returned to classes.

During the meeting, Mr Trump reiterated some of his earlier proposals to strengthen background checks and restrict access to weapons for the mentally ill, but also said he would consider raising the age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, an idea opposed by the NRA.

Seventeen Democrats and Republicans, some who want more gun restrictions and others who are against tightening laws, were invited by the president to the hour-long meeting about potential ways to address school safety.

"It would be so beautiful to have one bill that everybody can support, as opposed to - you know - 15 bills, everybody's got their own bill," Mr Trump said on Wednesday.

During an exchange with Senators Pat Toomey and Joe Manchin, who have worked on a bill to strengthen background checks for gun purchase, Mr Trump asked whether they included a provision to raise the legal age to buy a gun to 21. Mr Toomey said they did not.

"You know why? Because you're afraid of the NRA," Mr Trump said.

He also suggested the alleged Florida gunman, who police say raised several red flags before the tragedy struck, should have had his guns taken away, regardless of the law.

"I think they should have taken them away, whether they had the right or not," the president said.

He later added: "Take the guns first, go through due process second."

Mr Trump also warned lawmakers against proposing a bill that included concealed carry reciprocity among states, a provision Republicans and the NRA have aimed to include in any gun legislation.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, where the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre occurred, told the president that previous efforts to pass bills requiring strong background checks have been met with opposition because of the NRA, and warned him against underestimating the group's power on Capitol Hill.

"The reason that nothing's gotten done here is because the gun lobby has had a veto power over any legislation that comes before Congress," Mr Murphy said.

Mr Trump deflected the warning and said he had previously told NRA officials: "It's time. We've got to stop this nonsense. It's time."