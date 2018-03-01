Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs Trump Jr was briefly hospitalised following the hoax threat

A 24-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested for sending a white powder to Donald Trump Jr's home, leading to his wife's hospitalisation.

The letter, which was found to contain harmless corn starch, included a profanity-filled rant against the eldest son of the US president.

Daniel Frisiello was arrested while on his way to work on Thursday, prosecutors say.

He is also accused of sending similar letters to four other people.

"These kinds of hoaxes may not cause physical harm but they scare the heck out of people," said US Attorney Andrew Lelling, in a statement announcing the 10 charges against Mr Frisiello.

"These hoaxes are easy to pull off - all you need is an envelope, a stamp and a white powdery substance."

"So you'll see this office aggressively pursue these kinds of cases," Mr Lelling added.

Mr Frisiello is accused of multiple charges of posting threats and committing hoaxes.

Authorities say the suspect also sent similar letters around the country, including to the office of Senator Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat.

Another alleged target was Antonio Sabato Jr, a former soap star and model who is running as a Republican for a congressional seat in California.

The letter sent to the Manhattan apartment owned by Mr Trump Jr, 40, was opened by his wife Vanessa Trump, 40, on 12 February.

She called police to report that she was coughing and felt nauseous, and first responders decontaminated her at the scene before transporting her to hospital.

"You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV," the letter read, prosecutors say.

"You the family idiot. Eric looks smart," it continued, referred to Mr Trump Jr's younger brother.

Mr Frisiello is due to make his first court appearance later on Thursday.