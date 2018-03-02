Image copyright CBS Image caption Two confirmed dead at Campbell Hall at Central Michigan University

Police in the US state of Michigan are hunting for a gunman who shot and killed two people on a college campus.

The victims at Central Michigan University were not students and the altercation sprang from a domestic dispute, said investigators.

The two were shot at Campbell Hall on the fourth floor, according to police.

The university named the suspected shooter as James Eric Davis, "a black male, approximately 19 years of age". Police warned locals to take shelter.

The 20,000-student college - which is located two hours northwest of Detroit, Michigan - confirmed the fatalities on Twitter on Friday morning.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route, they said on Twitter.