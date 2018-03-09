US President Donald Trump has agreed to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, officials say.

South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, speaking at the White House, said Mr Trump would meet Mr Kim by May.

Mr Chung said Mr Kim had offered to refrain from any further nuclear and missile tests.

The announcement came after a South Korean delegation held unprecedented talks with Mr Kim earlier this week.

"I told President Trump that at our meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he's committed to denuclearisation," Mr Chung told a news conference.

"Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests."

He added: "President Trump appreciated the briefing, and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearisation."

Ties between the two Koreas have improved since their joint participation in the Winter Olympics.

