Image copyright FDNY Image caption New York's fire department shared an image of its crews at the site

At least two people have died after helicopter went down in the East River of New York City on Sunday.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for the city's mayor, tweeted that there was "at least one survivor, at least two fatalities".

The Federal Aviation Authority said a Eurocopter AS350 hit the water near Roosevelt Island at 19:00 local time (23:00 GMT).

It turned upside down in the river, and divers are still searching the area.

The Eurocopter AS350 is a single-engine light craft that can carry up to six passengers at a time.

It is not yet known how many people were on board.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a red helicopter make a semi-controlled descent before landing with some force in the water. It then began to tip over, its rotors still spinning and slicing into the water.

The FAA said it was investigating the incident, but that local authorities would later confirm details about any passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board would determine the cause, it added.

Mr Phillips said the mayor, Bill de Blasio, had been briefed by police and fire commissioners about the fatalities.

Eyewitnesses had earlier told local media they saw at least one person leave the helicopter after it hit the water.

One FAA official told CBS News that the helicopter "is consistent with the kind of helicopter often used for aerial tours in the city" - but the nature of the craft has not yet been confirmed.