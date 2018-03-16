Image copyright Reuters Image caption A photo taken on Thursday shows Hillary Clinton a shawl covering her right arm and hand in Jodhpur

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has suffered a minor injury at her hotel in western India, a hospital says.

Mrs Clinton, who has been touring the country to promote her book, was admitted to the hospital in the city of Jodhpur early on Wednesday.

Suresh Goyal, head of Goyal Hospital, told AP news agency she was there for "about 15-20 minutes".

He did not divulge what the 70-year-old was treated for.

But the Times of India reported that an X-ray found she had a minor fracture in her right wrist, and a plaster was applied to her hand.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mrs Clinton tours the Hindola Mahal monument in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

Local media quoted unnamed sources as saying that Mrs Clinton had slipped in the bath.

There has been no comment from Mrs Clinton's aides about her injury. The BBC contacted her spokesman on Wednesday, but received no reply.

Mrs Clinton was staying at the luxury Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in Jodhpur at the time of her injury, according to local media.

The former secretary of state was pictured on Thursday wearing a scarf over her right arm and hand as she toured monuments in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Monday, Mrs Clinton tripped twice on steps at a tourist attraction in Mandu, central India.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mrs Clinton is in India to promote her book What Happened

Footage showed two men helping her down the uneven stairs after she nearly tumbled at the Jahaj Maha palace.

Mrs Clinton removed her sandals after the second slip. Her loyal aide Huma Abedin was pictured right behind her.

This is not her first fall, though aides have scotched speculation about her health.

In October last year, Mrs Clinton broke her toe while visiting London and had to wear a surgical boot.

She told the BBC's Graham Norton Show: "I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Clinton is left wondering what happened - and what might have been

"I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards."

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Mrs Clinton collapsed while leaving the 9/11 memorial in Manhattan.

Her team later said she had been diagnosed with pneumonia and dehydration.

In 2013, she was treated for mild concussion and a blood clot near her brain after she said she fell inside her home.

When she was America's top diplomat in 2011, Mrs Clinton was also pictured falling as she walked up steps to board a plane to Yemen.

Mrs Clinton is in India to promote her book What Happened, which tells the story of her 2016 presidential elections loss to Donald Trump.

In a weekend speech in New Delhi, she made disparaging remarks about supporters of President Trump.

She said the people who voted for him "didn't like black people getting rights" and "don't like women, you know, getting jobs".

Her remarks were seized upon by conservative commentators.