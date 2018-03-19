Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is launching a bid for New York governor in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbs on the HBO series, has long been rumoured to run against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The actress announced her plans to challenge the incumbent governor on Twitter on Monday.

The 51-year-old, who has previously said she was exploring a possible run, has never held elected office.

In her campaign launch video, the actress said: "I love New York. I've never wanted to live anywhere else, but something has to change."

Ms Nixon is openly gay and married her wife Christine Marinoni in 2012.

Ms Marinoni, an LGBTQ advocate, worked for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio until she resigned a month ago.

The pair both contributed financially to his mayoral race.

Ms Nixon has long championed access to quality education in New York.

"I'm a proud public school graduate, and a prouder public school parents. I was given chances I just don't see most of New York's kids today. Our leaders are letting us down," she said in her campaign video.

Governor Cuomo has dismissed concerns about potential opponents in the Democratic primary, the New York Times newspaper reported.

"I'm not nervous about whoever runs," the governor said last week. "There'll be people who run. That's called elections, and that's fine."

A survey conducted by New York's Siena College before Ms Nixon's public announcement shows Mr Cuomo leading Democrats by 66% to Ms Nixon's 19%.

The same poll showed the governor with an advantage over both Republicans who plan to challenge him, state senator John DeFrancisco and Marc Molinaro.

Actress Rosie O'Donnell tweeted her support for her fellow New Yorker's candidacy.

Many male actors have made the jump from acting or television to politics, including Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Franken and Donald Trump.

However, there are fewer success cases of women making the leap.

If elected, Nixon would become the first female governor in the state of New York.