Mississippi passes strictest abortion law

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The state's only abortion clinic has spoken out against the proposal

Mississippi's governor has just signed into law the tightest abortion restrictions in the US.

The bill bans most abortions after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The only exemptions are in cases where there is a foetal abnormality that is "incompatible with life", or the mother's life is in danger.

Mississippi previously banned abortions from 20 weeks. Critics say the new law is unconstitutional.

The measure was enacted on Monday by Republican Governor Phil Bryant, who says he wants the southern state to be "the safest place in America for an unborn child".

Diane Derzis, who runs the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, has previously threatened a legal challenge if the bill was signed into law.

"These groups are tossing anything and everything out there, anything that could start winding its way through the legal system because we're in a very fragile place right now," Ms Derzis told local newspaper the Clarion-Ledger earlier this month.

She said anti-abortion activists were seeking to undermine Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 US Supreme Court case which affirmed women's right to abortions.

In 2014 federal judges ruled that attempts for six- and 12-week bans in North Dakota and Arkansas were unconstitutional, and struck them down.

President Trump has supported a proposed federal ban on abortions after 20 weeks after fertilisation, but the bill was blocked in the Senate in January.