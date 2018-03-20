Image copyright BC RCMP Handout Image caption Allison Raspa

The remains of a missing Australian woman have been found near the Canadian resort town of Whistler, British Columbia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say walkers found the body of Allison Raspa in a partially frozen lake on Friday.

The cause of death has not been confirmed but police say they do not consider it suspicious.

Her family in Australia have been notified of the 25 year old's death.

She was reported missing from the area on 23 November 2017.

Raspa was last seen leaving a bar in Whistler, about 120km (75 miles) north of Vancouver, on 22 November, around 23:30 local time.

Her mobile phone was recovered the next morning in Alpha Lake Park.

The local RCMP and Whistler rescue crews conducted unsuccessful searches the park and lake at the time.