Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted the giant social network "made mistakes" over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

He pledged to introduce changes that would make it harder for third-party apps to harvest users' information.

A "breach of trust" between app creator Aleksandr Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook had occurred, he said.

But it was also a breach of trust "between Facebook and the people who share their data with us".

"I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I'm responsible for what happens on our platform," he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

