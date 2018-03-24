March For Our Lives: Images from the US and worldwide

Image copyright Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of people are joining rallies across the US and beyond to call for stricter US gun laws in the wake of a school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida have revitalised the nation's gun control debate after an attack on their school on 14 February.

They are spearheading the March for Our Lives campaign, which is holding events in some 800 cities in the US and around the world.

Washington, DC

Tens of thousands gather on Pennsylvania Avenue

Michael Weissman, 18, is a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the latest high school to experience a mass shooting

Students are leading the debate, but many others are involved

Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on dystopian novel and TV series "The Handmaid's Tale"

New York City

Stories of the school shooting victims were shared at March For Our Lives events

Paris, France

London, UK

Outside the US embassy, supporters staged a "die in" during a solidarity rally with March For Our Lives

Berlin, Germany

Sao Paulo, Brazil