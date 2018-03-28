Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Stop, please, my brother just got shot"

The brother of US shooting victim Stephon Clark has stormed a public meeting of the Sacramento city council, amid continuing anger over his killing by police earlier this month.

Leading protesters into the chamber on Tuesday, Stevonte Clarke sat on a table and said the mayor and the city had "failed all of you".

The incident happened as the council was debating the death.

Stephon Clark, 22, was unarmed when he was shot dead by Sacramento police.

Hundreds of people attended Tuesday's meeting, which was called after California's attorney general joined the investigation into the killing.

Sacramento police chief Daniel Hahn asked for the attorney general's involvement, citing the "extremely high emotions, anger and hurt in our city".

Before the interruption, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the meetings would discuss police protocol and training.

"This is not just about the death of Stephon Clark," he said. "We recognise that there have been other lives lost, who also drive your grief and passion for change."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One of those attending the meeting held a phone like a gun - only a phone was found on Mr Clark after the shooting

Two police officers shot Mr Clark 20 times in his own backyard on 18 March, while investigating nearby break-ins. Mr Clark was believed to be armed but only a mobile phone was found on his body.

The officers have not been named by authorities, who say they are concerned for their safety. They have been put on leave.

Benjamin Crump, lawyer for the Clark family, said in a statement: "We fully expect that the California Attorney General's Office will do a complete and thorough investigation."

Mr Crump has previously represented the families of shooting victims such as Trayvon Martin, a Florida teenager killed in 2012.

After protesters stormed the council chamber, they gathered around the Golden 1 Centre, the scene of an earlier protest .

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There were angry exchanges between basketball fans and protesters

They prevented people from entering the venue to watch the basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks.

In contrast to another game disrupted by protests Tuesday's match started roughly on time.

The Sacramento Kings said ticket holders who did not manage to watch the game could get a refund.