Former Disney Channel actress Caroline Sunshine is to join US President Donald Trump's press office.

The 22-year-old starred in Shake It Up, a series about teen dancers, in 2010-13. She also appeared in several films.

Ms Sunshine will join the White House as a press assistant. She previously completed an internship there, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN.

The former actress is not the first television personality in President Trump's administration.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who appeared on Mr Trump's reality show The Apprentice, worked at the Office of Public Liaison until her departure was announced late last year.

Meanwhile, television commentator Lawrence Kudlow became the president's top economic advisor earlier this month.

