Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Shulkin was the only Obama-era administration official within Mr Trump's cabinet

Fired US Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has labelled Washington "toxic" in a parting shot at President Donald Trump.

Mr Shulkin said he was fired because he was opposed to plans within the Trump administration to privatise healthcare for veterans.

President Trump replaced Mr Shulkin on Wednesday with the White House doctor, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson.

It was the latest in a series of departures from Mr Trump's cabinet.

This month alone, the president has replaced Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser HR McMaster, while his top economic adviser Gary Cohn also left. Meanwhile, White House communications director Hope Hicks' last day was on Wednesday.

In a scathing column for the New York Times, Mr Shulkin wrote: "As I prepare to leave government, I am struck by a recurring thought: It should not be this hard to serve your country."

He said that in recent months "the environment in Washington has turned so toxic, chaotic, disrespectful and subversive that it became impossible for me to accomplish the important work that our veterans need and deserve".

The former hospital administrator, who first served under President Barack Obama, said "advocates within the administration for privatising" veterans' healthcare services "saw me as an obstacle to privatisation who had to be removed".

In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR) on Thursday morning, Mr Shulkin said a critical report by an internal watchdog was used by the White House as a pretext to get rid of him.

The inspector general's report found that Mr Shulkin and his wife used an official trip to Europe last summer to sightsee and improperly accepted tickets for the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

"There was nothing improper about this trip, and I was not allowed to put up an official statement or to even respond to this by the White House," he said.

"I think this was really just being used in a political context to try to make sure that I wasn't as effective as a leader moving forward."

The inspector general determined that during the nine-day trip, the secretary and his wife spent $122,000 (£87,000) on "sightseeing and other unofficial activities".

Mr Shulkin agreed last month to reimburse the government for his wife's airfare, which was more than $4,300.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Shulkin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are seen attending a working lunch at Mr Trump's Virginia golf course

In a statement following Mr Shulkin's exit, the group Disabled American Veterans wished him well.

But the organisation said it was "extremely concerned about the existing leadership vacuum" at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"At a time of critical negotiations over the future of @VeteransHealth care reform, @DeptVetAffairs today has no Secretary, no UnderSecretary of Health or Benefits and the named Acting Secretary has no background in health care and no apparent experience working in or with the VA," the group wrote on Twitter.