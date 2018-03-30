Image copyright Facebook / CBS Image caption Stephon Clark had two children under the age of three

An unarmed US man killed by police this month was shot seven times in the back, according to an independent post-mortem examination.

Stephon Clark was shot a total of eight times in the confrontation on the night of 18 March in Sacramento, California, said a forensic pathologist.

Dr Bennet Omalu said seven of the bullets entered the 22-year-old father-of-two's back and side.

He was holding a mobile phone, which police said they mistook for a gun.

His death has sparked city-wide protests.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Stop, please, my brother just got shot"

Dr Omalu said Clark was also hit in the neck and thigh, and one shot resulted in a punctured lung.

Any one of the bullets could have proved fatal, he said.

"His death wasn't instantaneous," Dr Omalu said at a news conference on Friday.

It took him three to 10 minutes to bleed to death.

Dr Omalu said the seventh gunshot wound was to the side of his body, towards the back.

He said: "You can reasonably conclude he received seven gunshot wounds from his back."

Video of the shooting reveals that officers stayed at a distance with their weapons drawn pointing at the victim until backup arrived.

His family and lawyer are asking why Clark did not receive more immediate medical care and are expected to file a federal lawsuit.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police say they thought Stephon Clark had a gun - he was holding a phone

"These findings from the independent autopsy contradict the police narrative that we've been told," said Benjamin Crump, the family's lawyer.

"This independent autopsy affirms that Stephon was not a threat to police and was slain in another senseless police killing under increasingly questionable circumstances."

Mr Crump said the post-mortem findings meant the officer's story about Clark moving towards them in a threatening manner could not be true.

Hundreds of mourners attended Clark's funeral on Thursday as demonstrators took to the streets.

On Tuesday, his brother, Stevonte Clark, stormed a city council meeting with protesters and said the authorities had "failed all of you".