A US mother is accused of using a stun gun on her teenage son in order to get him out of bed for church.

Sharron Dobbins, 40, allegedly used the device on the 17-year-old to make him get ready for Easter services at their home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ms Dobbins, who appeared in court on a child abuse charge, said she had activated the stun gun but did not actually use it on him.

But police said there were two small bumps on the boy's leg.

A judge released Ms Dobbins from custody on Monday without bail, though with some conditions.

"Once you're released, you're not to initiate any contact with the arresting officer, you are not to possess any weapons, including a Taser," the judge said, reports KSAZ-TV.

Police said they have confiscated the stun gun.