YouTube incident: 'Shots fired' near HQ in northern California
- 3 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Gunshots have been reported near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, northern California.
Police said they were responding to a possible shooter. Ambulances are at the scene and authorities have warned the public to stay out of the area.
Google, which owns YouTube, has said it is investigating a possible "gunfire incident".
Some YouTube staff earlier reported a shooter was at large, but this remains unconfirmed.
Employee Todd Sherman tweeted that people fled the building in panic.
We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1— Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018
End of Twitter post by @tdd