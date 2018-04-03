Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A file picture of the YouTube building in San Bruno

Gunshots have been reported near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, northern California.

Police said they were responding to a possible shooter. Ambulances are at the scene and authorities have warned the public to stay out of the area.

Google, which owns YouTube, has said it is investigating a possible "gunfire incident".

Some YouTube staff earlier reported a shooter was at large, but this remains unconfirmed.

Employee Todd Sherman tweeted that people fled the building in panic.